Eastern Express: 16.06

Having gone through a turbulent period of military conflict, the Balkans are now on the path towards a brighter future- or at least want to embark upon such a path, with varying degrees of success.

The prospect of EU membership has spurred political reforms in the region, but as time went by, problems began to appear. Some Balkan countries have been waiting for the successful end of the integration process for a long time, and the current trouble in Ukraine has served to exacerbate some of the issues that continue to plague the Balkans today.

The Western Balkans is the term used by the European Union to describe the six south-eastern European countries covered by the EU’s enlargement policy: the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, the Republic of Kosovo, the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Serbia.

Today, there are five recognised candidates for membership of the European Union: Turkey, which applied in 1987, North Macedonia which applied in 2004, Montenegro – 2008, Albania – 2009 and Serbia, which filed its application in the same year. All of the aforementioned countries have begun accession negotiations.

