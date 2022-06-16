Corpus Christi 2022 celebrations underway

Several thousand people gathered in the Main Square in Kraków, southern Poland to celebrate Corpus Christi. The annual procession passed from the Wawel Castle along the Royal Route to the city’s Main Square. Kraków is the place where the first ceremonies of Corpus Christi took place in Poland in 1320. The Royal Way procession is considered to be one of the largest in the country.

In Poland, the solemnity of Corpus Christi was introduced by Bishop Nanker at the synod in Krakow in 1320. After WWII, the Corpus Christi processions were a sign of national faith and unity.

Christ instituted the Blessed Sacrament at the Last Supper. It was described by the Evangelists Matthew, Mark and Luke, and Saint Paul the Apostle. The real presence of Jesus Christ under the appearances of bread and wine is based, according to the teaching of the Church, on the words of Jesus: “This is my flesh, This is my blood.”



Corpus Christi, a liturgical feast in the Catholic Church, is celebrated today in #Poland.

Many Poles 🇵🇱 attend colourful processions on this day, with children dressed in traditional costumes sprinkling the route with 🌸 petals, and the faithful singing hymns and litanies. pic.twitter.com/RYjpxCNqLw

The procession

During the procession, the monstrance is carried under a special canopy, surrounded by an assistant. Whole families participate in the processions, including children, who often spread flower petals along the procession. At the end of the procession, a solemn sacral blessing is given.



The Solemnity of Corpus Christi is celebrated on the Thursday after the Pentecost octave and is a holy day of obligation. This means that Catholics are obliged to attend Holy Mass on that day.



Thousands of people in Toledo, Spain attended the annual procession despite the ongoing heatwave. Fervent devotees braved temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius.

“I don’t mind it (the heat), what I feel is way bigger,” a woman attending the procession told Reuters.

Recognition

Corpus Christi is recognised as a public holiday in Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Grenada, Haiti, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Seychelles, Spain, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Venezuela.