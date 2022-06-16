Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Iohannis behold desolation of Irpin

During their visit to Ukraine organised to show support to the embattled country, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have descended on the Ukrainian town of Irpin – a locality that experienced the outrageous brutality of the Russian invaders.

With stern looks on their faces, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis have been shown around the landscape of destruction – ruined buildings and wrecked cars littering the Ukrainian town of Irpin.

Boasting a pre-war population of about 62,000, the town was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine’s northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.

By descending on the town, the European leaders harkened to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call to come and see with their own eyes the waste Russia laid to Ukraine. While this happens, Kyiv entertains hopes that the visit would be followed by tougher action to help in the war with Moscow. President Zelenskyy is expected to convince his visitors to dispatch more arms to help his hard-pressed army hold back against the Russian invaders.

As the burnt-out buildings glared at the high-ranking arrivals surrounded by armed-to-the-teeth soldiers, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov recounted what atrocities had unfolded there. A car, which Ukrainians say was targeted by Russian invaders when a mother and children were inside, was shown to the officials.

In line with its policy of denial, Russia continues to reject allegations of committing atrocities in Ukraine.

Walking through the debris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Ukrainian town of Irpin, like Bucha before it, had become a symbol of the “cruelty” of Russia’s war in Ukraine and its senseless violence. He added that the war must end.

#Irpin ist wie #Butscha längst ein Symbol für die unvorstellbare Grausamkeit des russischen Kriegs geworden, für sinnlose Gewalt. Die brutale Zerstörung in dieser Stadt ist ein Mahnmal – dieser Krieg muss zu Ende gehen. pic.twitter.com/DEPZUfh9OY

— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) June 16, 2022

Scholz is visiting Kyiv with the French, Italian and Romanian leaders, where they are due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Witnessing the scenery of destruction the French President Emmanuel Macron said that “It’s a heroic city…marked by the stigma of barbarism.” He added that “the heroism of the army must be saluted, as well as the Ukrainian people.”

Irpin en Ukraine. Nous avons vu la ville dévastée et les stigmates de la barbarie. Et l’héroïsme, aussi, des Ukrainiennes et des Ukrainiens qui ont arrêté l'armée russe alors qu’elle descendait sur Kiev. L’Ukraine résiste. Elle doit pouvoir l'emporter. pic.twitter.com/yzwBGBJ5dx

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 16, 2022

Up in arms about arms

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many times Kyiv accused the leaders of France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, of procrastination in delivering promised weapons for Ukraine.

“France and Europe have been standing by Ukraine and its population since the beginning,” President Macron underlined.

Kyiv has been repeatedly stressing the urgent need for more weapons, especially artillery and rockets, indispensable to counter Russia’s firepower. Ukraine’s losses are growing by the day in hundreds as the war has entered a brutal attritional phase in the east.

“Today, Ukraine must be able to resist and win. And so we stand alongside the Ukrainians, with no ambiguity, and we are making progress​​,” President Macron claimed.

But it was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his promises of sending more arms to Ukraine that found themselves under Kyiv’s biting criticism. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk told German broadcaster NTV he expected Scholz to hand over heavy weapons that had been long-promised but not yet delivered.

The chancellor has played down allegations he has withheld much-needed military support, saying Germany was one of the biggest military and financial backers of Ukraine, and that it was taking time to train Ukrainian soldiers to use the sophisticated artillery systems that it was offering.

Joining the EU family

The leaders’ presence in Ukraine bears significance for the country as its two main concerns, namely, EU accession and armaments to drive out Russia are expected to be on the discussion table with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day. Ukraine’s president did not accompany the four leaders in Irpin.

Following the leaders’ discussion with Irpin’s mayor and other officials, PM Draghi said that “much of what they talked about was reconstruction. Words of pain, of hope, but also of what they want to do in the future.”

Diplomats and officials say the EU executive is expected to propose on Friday that Ukraine become a formal candidate for membership – a significant gesture to Ukraine but also a divisive topic among EU leaders.

“A balance has to be found between Ukraine’s natural aspirations to [access] the EU at a very special time, and attention to all the countries which already have candidate status and are stuck in the negotiation chapters,” an Elysee official said.

President Zelenskyy’s adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said this week he was concerned the three leaders would push the envelope on Kyiv to consent to a peace deal favourable to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Replying to this disquiet attitude, PM Draghi said on Tuesday it was important for peace talks to open as soon as possible, but added they had to be “on terms that Ukraine deems acceptable”.

The Kremlin scoffed at the leaders’ visit, saying they should use their time with President Zelenskyy to take a “realistic look at the state of affairs” rather than discussing more arms shipments to Kyiv.

Former Russian leader and current deputy head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev mocked the visit as having “zero use”, as, according to him, Ukraine can count only on “promised EU membership and old howitzers”, both of which the Russian official finds useless.