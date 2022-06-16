Poland’s OSCE chief pledges support for Albania’s reforms

Cited in the statement, Rau said he was happy to confirm the OSCE's readiness to continue helping Albania in important areas of reform.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s foreign minister who is also the current chairman of The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has reaffirmed the organization’s strong support for Albania’s “ambitious” reform agenda.

Rau was in the capital of Albania on Thursday as part of a trip to the Western Balkans in his capacity as the OSCE chairman. On Tuesday he visited Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, where he met his Montenegrin counterpart, Ranko Krivokapic.

In Tirana, he met with the outgoing president Ilir Meta, president-elect Bajram Begaj, Deputy Prime Minister Arben Ahmetaj and Albania’s chief negotiator with the European Union Zef Mazi, according to the statement posted on the Polish foreign ministry’s website.

Cited in the statement, Rau said he was happy to confirm the OSCE’s readiness to continue helping Albania in important areas of reform.

He also wrote on Twitter: “I applaud Albania’s progress with crucial reforms such as justice reform, the independence of the judiciary and the fight against corruption.”

According to the Polish foreign ministry’s statement, Rau’s talks in Albania also concerned bringing the country closer to accession negotiations with the European Union.