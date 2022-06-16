Wildfires burn down 1,100 hectares of woods in Spain’s Catalonia

As the early arrival of the scorching heat wave hit Spain last week, various wildfires have been sparked by wind and thunderstorms.

Heat waves have brought temperatures in Spain’s Catalonia region to record highs, sparking three wildfires reducing about 1,100 hectares of woods and bushes to ash.

The blazes started on Wednesday near the towns of Baldomar, Corbera d’Ebre and Castellar Ribera, according to tweets from the regional fire department. Hundreds of firemen were on the ground fighting the flames with a hundred trucks and a dozen aircraft.

Spain saw the earliest summer heat wave since 1981 this year. As of June 5, the area burned in Spain was 34 percent smaller than the same period in 2021 and the lowest since 2018. However, since last week, the combination of hot weather, wind and thunderstorms sparked various wildfires around the country.