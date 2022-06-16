Human remains found in search for UK journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert

Police have unearthed human remains in their search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira after a suspect confessed of thier murder in the Amazon rainforest.

The suspect is a fisherman who previously had a dispute with Pereira over his efforts to combat illegal fishing in indigenous territory. After confessing to the murder he led police to a remote burial site where the remains were unearthed.

News of the men’s disappearance was highly discussed around the globe, with human rights organisations, environmentalists and press advocates urging the Brazilian president to step up the search.

Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for his book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.

Pereira played a big role in stopping illegal gold mining operations as well as unlawful fishing and poaching among the indigenous tribes as former official for indigenous agency, his efforts in combating the illegal activities drew the ire of the poachers and witnesses reported to have heard Pereira mentioned having received threats from Amarido da Costa.

The pair were in a remote jungle, home to the largest number of uncontacted indigenous people in the world, which is now being invaded by illegal fishermen and hunters, illegal loggers and miners as well as drug traffickers.

One of the primary suspects identified by the police is the fisherman Amarildo da Costa, known as “Pelado”. He was arrested last week on weapons charges, and his brother Oseney da Costa, 41, or “Dos Santos”, was taken into custody on Tuesday night.

Detective Fontes told journalists the “first suspect” had confessed and led police to the human remains, but the other suspect in custody had denied any role despite incriminating evidence. Police are investigating the involvement of a third person and further arrests are possible.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday he was deeply concerned about the disappearance of Phillips and said his government was working with Brazilian authorities investigating the case.