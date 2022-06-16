Łowicz Corpus Christi celebrations explode into colour

Łowicz exploded into colour today for one of the most important festivals in the Catholic calendar.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The small town of Łowicz will erupt into colour today as locals take to the streets to celebrate Corpus Christi (Boże Ciało). Women in colourful Masovian costumes, young girls in their white holy communion dresses and men in colourful medieval culottes carrying standards of the Virgin Mary join solemn priests, draped in clerical red leading a procession, while a carnival including, ferris wheels and folk art workshops, turns the event into a weekend-long affair.

The Corpus Christi tradition brings the holy mass onto the streets during the Eucharist, when the embodiment of Jesus Christ is carried through the crowds on a mantle.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

A tradition in much of Poland, the procession in Łowicz has become particularly popular for its ornate costumes, with the colourful, folk outfits, absorbed into the region’s religious celebrations.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The Corpus Christi procession weaves its way through the streets, coming to stop at four different altars, often positioned in places of local significance.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The festival has become famous for highlighting a colourful, baroque Polish past.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

But it’s not only in Łowicz as towns and villages across the country also take part in the celebrations. Kalbar/TFN

In the village of Nadarzyn, as elsewhere, the local priest leads the procession through the streets. Kalbar/PAP

Locals enjoy the party-like atmosphere which can last the whole weekend. Kalbar/TFN