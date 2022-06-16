Two Americans volunteering to fight for Ukraine reported missing for a week

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, were last in contact with their families on June 8 and did not return from a mission around the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

Both men had previously served in the US military, with Drueke having served two tours in Iraq and Huynh being a former marine. The two felt compelled to support the Ukrainian government after seeing the pictures of civilian casualties. Russia however, denies attacking civilians and has accused Western citizens of acting as “mercenaries”, saying Western support for Kyiv is dragging out the conflict and leading to more casualties.

Before missing in action, the two Americans told their families on June 8 that they would be going offline for a few days, but did not provide details, for fear of their communications being intercepted. Family members of the pair can only confirm their missing, but fear the worst case scenario.

The US State Department spokesperson cannot confirm if the two have been taken prisoners. If the pair have indeed been captured, it would be the first confirmed case of US citizens being taken prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that if the reports are true, the United States will do everything it can to get the missing citizens back to safety.

Following the report last week, where two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a separatist court in the unrecognised Donetsk People’s Republic after their capture, tension rises around the US citizens’ still missing status.