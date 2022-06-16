Macron, Scholz and Draghi arrive in Kyiv

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi have arrived on a night train to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the French presidential office said on Thursday.

Earlier French Ambassador to Kyiv, Etienne de Poncins, tweeted a photo published by the Italian daily La Repubblica paper of the three leaders on a train en route to Kyiv.

The three leaders’ visit comes amidst continuous pleas from Ukraine for additional weapons that the country could use to drive out Russian aggressors and put a stop to Moscow’s advance in the south and the east. Being in charge of Ukraine’s forces in Mykolaiv, Major-General Dmytro Marchenko said his troops could achieve victory over Russia if they are given the right weapons.

The trip has taken weeks to organise with the three statesmen looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war. For a long time, it was not certain if the voyage would take place at all as a ping-pong of confirmation and denial kept media and onlookers in suspense.

Demonstrating a symbolic value, the visit comes a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about and are set to discuss at a leaders’ summit on June 23-24.

Kyiv has voiced criticism addressed at France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, accusing them of being tardy in delivering weapons and of putting their own prosperity before Ukraine’s freedom and security.

President Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia while on his visit to Ukraine’s neighbour Romania on Wednesday and said Europe needed to send a strong signal to Ukraine. However, earlier this month he stated that “we must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means.” For these words he was havily criticised by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba who said that “calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it.”

The visit will also serve as a litmus paper for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s early June promises that Germany would send heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Chancellor Scholz said Germany had sent plenty of equipment to Ukraine, listing 15 million rounds of ammunition, 100,000 hand grenades, and then 5,000 anti-tank mines.

However, leaked documents published by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in early June showed that Germany has sent only two deliveries of weapons to Ukraine since March 30.