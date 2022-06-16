Business Arena 15.06

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy. On Tuesday’s episode, the programme’s host Sascha Fahrbach kicked off the show with the main stories which were: Polish help for Ukraine and the EU’s Fit For 55 package.

Poland spends the largest part of its GDP among all countries on aid for Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees, according to the latest ranking of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The country allocates about 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, according to experts’ estimates.

The costs of EU green policy

Reducing emissions, decarbonisation and a green transition – the idea seems good on paper but for some nations in the heart of Europe there seem to be insurmountable challenges ahead. The EU’s Fit For 55 package aims to cut emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. Achieving all this will not be cheap, and place a huge financial burden on national governments.

The EU’s Fit for 55 package, although ambitious, presents the Polish government with some serious financial headaches. To discuss it all further, TVP World invited Sylwia Koch-Kopyszko, an expert at gsscert.com, for an interview.

Technology

Big developments for the Polish space sector in Legnica. Ecotourism meets innovation 200 meters in the sky in Georgia. Also, it’s no longer sci-fi, as Japanese scientists unveil living skin tissue for robots.