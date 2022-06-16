LIVE: 113th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a fresh infusion of USD 1 billion in weapons for Ukraine.

07:48 CEST

Financial Times has published an infogtaphic comparing #Ukraine’s requests for Western weapons with what has already been provided or promised to be provided. pic.twitter.com/xLwRMQg44i

07:46 CEST

An overnight Russian air-launched rocket strike hit a suburb of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing four and wounding six, the local governor said on Thursday. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi did not specify the target of the strike on the suburb of Sad.

He said another rocket strike hit the Dobropillia district, which lies next to the Russian border, at 5 a.m. on Thursday, followed by 26 mortar rounds fired from across the border.

07:32 CEST

There are fears that they may have been captured by Russian forces, according to their families and a fellow fighter, CNN reports. They are believed to be the first Americans to be taken prisoner by the Russians.

07:29 CEST

#Italian media reports that #French President Emmanuel #Macron, #German Chancellor Olaf #Scholz and #Italian Prime Minister Mario #Draghi have arrived in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/GUglJD1epw

07:04 CEST

US President Biden announces new $ 1 bn military aid package to Ukraine

It will include:

��additional artillery

��armament of coastal defense

��ammunition for artillery

��ammunition for advanced missile systemshttps://t.co/dilwDjl3mj pic.twitter.com/ALKtmsGYQ9

