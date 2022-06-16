Macron voiced his support for Moldova’s EU candidacy status

Speaking at a joint news conference on Wednesday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Moldova’s bid to join the European Union is “perfectly legitimate”.

Three former Soviet states, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine submitted applications to join the EU within just a few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moldova pressed forward with its application amid concerns that it could be drawn into the war, since there is still instability in its Transdniestria region, run by pro-Russian separatists and occupied by Russian peacekeeping troops on the Ukrainian border.

France will help reach a consensus among EU members on the issue of Moldova’s application to join the bloc at a crucial Council meeting taking place next week, Macron mentioned. He also stated that he wanted to reach a consensus on granting official EU candidate status to the three countries, and that Moldova’s application should not be considered as separate from that of Ukraine.

He described the war in Ukraine as “a threat to the stability of the whole region”, and said Moldova was “already a country anchored within the European family”.

Sandu explained that Moldova wanted to become an EU member as soon as possible, but she also understands that it will be a complicated process further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. However she also stressed that the reforms the country is seeing are bringing Moldova closer towards EU standards.