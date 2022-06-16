Biden announced an additional USD 1 bn in weapons for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced a fresh infusion of USD 1 billion in weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday. Biden said he told the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about the new weaponry including artillery and coastal defense weapons as well as ammunition for the said artillery and advanced rocket systems.

In addition to the USD 1 billion support in weaponry, an additional USD 225 million in humanitarian assistance were also announced, in an aim to help people in Ukraine gain access to safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and healthcare, food, shelter, as well as cash for families to purchase essential items.

The aid packages fall into two categories: transfer of excess defence articles from US stocks and other weapons being funded by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a separate congressionally authorised programme.

The initial package that would arrive is said to include more rockets for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that had been sent to Ukraine and artillery rounds for M777 howitzers and spare parts. A second package, anticipated to amount to more than USD 650 million and funded using the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), could include ground-based Harpoon anti-ship missile launchers, secure radios, night vision and training.

Ukraine is pressing the United States and other Western nations for rapid delivery of weapons. Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told reporters at an event organised by the German Marshall Fund: “We need all these weapons to be concentrated in a moment to defeat the Russians, not just keep coming every two or three weeks.”

In May, the Biden administration announced a plan to give Ukraine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it would not use them to hit targets inside Russian territory, a condition imposed by Joe Biden to try to avoid escalating the Ukraine war.

The rocket artillery in this aid package would have the same range as previous US rocket shipments and would be funded using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorise the transfer of articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.