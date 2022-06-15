In the West, Russian agents of influence are doing well

In France, both on the right and the left, anti-American affectations matter. Macron’s statement in 2018 is telling. The French president announced then that Europe needs – as an alternative to NATO – its own army, capable of defending it not only against Russia and China, but also against… the US.

“Russians do not want to be 21st century Jews” – declared in 2006 Gleb Pavlovsky, then one of the Kremlin’s spin doctors and today a critic of the Russian government. I was reminded of these words when I read a recent statement by Emmanuel Macron. Namely, the French President said that Russia should not be humiliated.

Macron’s point was that a diplomatic solution would have to be found once the war in Ukraine was over, and that meant that the aggressor should be treated as a partner.

This attitude of the French leader is not surprising. And it is not just that the russophilia characteristic of the entire French political class is manifesting itself here. Macron is simply stepping into the shoes of a Kissingerian realist. He is working out how to spare his compatriots the risk of getting involved in a bloody conflict and at the same time how to bring about a ceasefire so that business as usual with Russia can resume.

Russophiles on the right and the left

But there is another thing worth noting. It is the reluctance of left-wing and liberal elites in the West to stigmatise Russia as a foreign, different civilisation. For in their view, this would be precisely politically incorrect humiliation of the Russians as dangerous savages who are shown contempt.

By Filip Memches

Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski