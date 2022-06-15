Poland considering constructing grain silos near border with Ukraine

US President Joe Biden suggested that Poland build grain silos near its border with Ukraine to help channel Ukrainian grain to global markets. Poland’s Minister of Agriculture said that the silos could be constructed within three to four months.

President Biden said that temporary silos would be built along Poland’s border with Ukraine in order to help export the latter’s grain in a bid to avert the global food crisis which has become a distinct possibility following the Russian invasion. Ukraine and Russia are both large grain producers and vital for global food security.

The Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports has prevented the export of more than 20 million tonnes of grain, which are currently stuck in the country’s silos. What is more, is the issue concerning the timeframe as to when the new crop would be stored.

“President Biden’s proposal is an interesting idea but it requires working out several details, including location, infrastructure, financing, ownership,” wrote Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk in a Facebook post. Minister Kowalczyk did however point out that the construction of the silos would take three to four months.

Poland has become one of the main transit countries through which Ukrainian grain is presently exported. In his Facebook post, Minister Kowalczyk also wrote that Poland has the capacity to help export as much as 1.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain per month but the demand is closer to needing the exportation of 5 tonnes to meet the Ukrainian needs. This is at present being hindered by logistical issues, such as a shortage of rail cars and the fact that the rail track gauge in Ukraine is different from that of western Europe, in which Poland finds itself. The construction of the silos at the border would allow for the grain to be stored, before being transferred onto different trains.