World News 15.06

The President of France Emmanuel Macron is expected to travel to Ukraine and other European countries this week in support of the war-torn country. In turn, Vladimir Putin has warned the West of cuts in food and energy supplies to exacerbate the looming economic crisis.

Macron to visit Ukraine?

Russia threats

Defence Ministers in Brussels

NATO Secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, has said that Putin’s goals extend beyond Ukraine. The statement was made at a meeting that took place on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Council, at the level of the Defence Ministers.

Ukraine war update

Eastern Ukraine continues to experience bitter fighting, with casualties mounting on both sides. Civilians are forced to flee for their lives ahead of the creeping Russian offensive.

Russian repressions

Despite mounting international condemnation of the death sentences imposed on three foreign fighters by the Donetsk authorities, Russia continues to tighten its grip at home. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has again been moved to a more secure facility; presumably to prevent him from being the focal point for protests against Putin’s rule.

UN Commission on violations in Ukraine

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry has just ended its first fact-finding visit to Ukraine.

They visited several locations, including Lviv, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, to gather evidence of human rights violations, and war crimes, by the Russian army. Further visits to Ukraine are expected before definitive findings are released.

UK migrant crisis

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against the removal of asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda. The UK’s Home Office will fight this decision and has announced more flights will be scheduled in the near future. TVP World’s Klaudia Czerwińska is on site reporting on the issue.

Grain crisis response

The President of the United States has announced the construction of temporary silos along the Ukrainian border to facilitate grain exports and combat the looming global food crisis. Poland is among the countries which will host the new silos.

US humanitarian aid

Joe Biden also informed President Zelenskyy that his administration will provide another one billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine.

Island dispute settled

Canada and Denmark have decided to divide the uninhabited Hans Island in the Arctic, ending a decades-long ownership dispute.

World News’ guest

The guest of today’s World News was journalist Pierre Jovanovich.