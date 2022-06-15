Here, water, climate, diet and… good company, are the treatment

Jan Kiepura, the outstanding tenor, came to Rabka and Krynica on more than one occasion. He even built his hotel, Patria, in Krynica. Later, he convinced the Dutch princess Juliana to come, who treated her ailments in Krynica during the interwar period. The future queen of the Netherlands also spent her honeymoon here with her husband, Prince Bernhard van Lippe-Biesterfeld – says balneologist Dr. Zdzisław Chuchro, acting director of medical care at the Krynica-Żegiestów S.A. Health Resort Co.

TVP WEEKLY: Natural treatment is coming back into vogue again, if only herbal medicine or using mineral resources. And that’s precisely what balneology does. What are the most interesting aspects of this area of medicine that you are involved with?

ZDZISŁAW CHUCHRO: Balneology is based on using natural mineral resources prophylactically, in treatment and rehabilitation. These are mineral waters – including: sodium-chloric, hydrogen sulfide, thermal and bicarbonate – drunk at the right time and tempo. They are also therapeutic gases, like carbon dioxide, radon and peloids, so the utilization of the natural resource of therapeutic mud. Here, for example, mud compresses or baths are used. It’s a very particular area of treatment. Mainly because you can return people back to physical and mental fitness and a desire to live without injections or other tiring procedures. It is a long-term process however and it requires a lot of patience and persistence.

It’s worth adding that not only mineral resources but also an appropriate climate, diet, physical activity and even interpersonal contact, also influence health. And long periods in a health resort are highly conducive towards this.

So let’s start at the beginning. As we know, water therapies in the treatment of various diseases were already known in antiquity, and Hippocrates was one of its precursors. When did they start to be used in our country?

It’s really a centuries-long tradition. In ancient Rome or Egypt, public baths were ubiquitous. Archeologists have found the remnants of baths from 5,000 years ago. Baths were also social meeting places. In Europe, in modern times, the first steam baths appeared in Germany around 1200 A.D. Toughening cold baths were also applied then.

In our country, therapeutic baths were already also available in the Middle Ages, in Cieplice for example. In time, additional places that offered this type of treatment also arose, like: Kołobrzeg, Ciechocinek, Nałęczów or Rabka.

In conversation with Monika Chrobak, journalist for Polish Radio

Translated by Nicholas Siekierski