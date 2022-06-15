Pulse of Culture 15.06

The legendary Polish Chamber Orchestra celebrated its 50-year anniversary on Tuesday. “Although the activity of this ensemble is currently suspended, its founder – Maestro Jerzy Maksymiuk – is still active and recently, together with Sinfonia Varsovia, won the prestigious Fryderyk Award for the Perfectionist album,” the Sinfonia Varsovia Orchestra wrote on its official website.

The programme of the anniversary concert included works such as Mozart’s divertimenti or Telemann’s Don Quixote suite. Sinfonia Varsovia string group will perform these works in a tribute to its predecessor.

This episode also focused on the new exhibition of the National Museum in Kraków titled “Modern Art From The Princes Lubomirski Collection”. The collection of avant-garde art from the collection will be on display from June 10 until October 16.

Other events covered by this episode include the new exhibition of the Russian-Ukrainian war at the National Museum Of The History Of Ukraine In The Second World War Memorial Complex in Kyiv, the new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York titled “Kimono Style: The John C. Weber Collection” and the Enter Enea Music Festival.