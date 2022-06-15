Most Poles criticise president’s, PM’s performance

In a June survey by Kantar, 32 percent of Poles praised Duda while 28 percent expressed a positive opinions about Morawiecki.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

President Andrzej Duda is negatively assessed by 57 percent of Poles while Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is criticised by 62 percent, a new poll has shown.

In a June survey by Kantar, 32 percent of Poles praised Duda while 28 percent expressed a positive opinions about Morawiecki.

But 11 percent of respondents had no opinion on the president’s performance and 10 percent could not say whether the prime minister is doing his job well or badly.

Compared to the previous month, the president’s negative score increased by one percentage point in June while the positive opinions shrank by one percentage point.

In the case of the prime minister, the negative answers also grew by one percentage point while the positive responses fell by one percentage point.

The government’s work was praised by 25 percent of respondents and criticised by 64 percent.

Kantar ran the survey on a representative sample of 1,012 Poles aged 15 and over on June 3-8, 2022.