What you can’t see from the leftist bubble

Priests, even young ones, even those just entering priestly life, are ‘obligatorily’ shown today in the context of paedophilia, gays, greed, rapacity, lust for power and so on. As if the authors of all these articles, comments and posts did not live among us, did not know anyone who goes to church every Sunday.

Rembertów, a suburb of Warsaw, a Sunday morning on 5 June: through empty streets, a joyful group of not only young but also slightly older people, singing and surrounded by flowers, lead in a procession a young priest from his family home to the festively decorated Church of St Lucia, where parishioners, friends and acquaintances are already waiting. They have come for his Primate – the first Mass for a priest after ordination.

This is not an everyday sight, and is even becoming rarer. The number of new priests is decreasing, which is particularly noticeable in June, because it is the best month for priestly ordination and every diocese proudly announces its neopresbyters, as a newly ordained priest is officially called today. I will not say young, because they are not always the youngest, more and more often mature men go to seminaries, after graduation, with professional experience.

This is a completely new situation; a separate seminary was even established for these oldest candidates for the clerical state, in Łódź, but this is a story for a completely different article. Just like the decrease in the number of candidates, even drastic, though I must note it.

I’m not going to review and discuss the reasons for this decline, although this thread looks like a good morsel, judging by the opinions of various authors, also from the Catholic world. Surely, one can have a lot of fun in journalism, describing departures from the clerical state, sexual crimes and related deceptions, ecclesiastical ‘careers’ of pseudo-authorities, etc. But how much can these themes be repeated? I myself have written many times, also in these pages, that the older generation did not take care of some very serious matters, also in the Church, and now they are surprised why authorities are falling and vocations are declining, not to mention leaving the Church.

However, the subject is much more complicated, and the strength of the Church is not sociological analysis – although, of course, it is necessary to reflect on the problems and analyse them – but something quite different. The strength of the Church is God and people of faith, and these will not be lacking, even if they are only a handful.

Click here to read the full article.

By Barbara Sułek-Kowalska

Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski