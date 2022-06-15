Eastern Express 15.06

Ukraine submitted an application to become a member of the European Union on February 28 – four days after Russia’s invasion. In early March, the EU began processing the application and by April Ukraine received the questionnaire on its EU candidacy from the European Commission. Ukraine submitted a completed questionnaire 10 days after receiving it. The European Commission is expected to make formal recommendations for granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership soon.

The European Union strongly condemns Vladimir Putin’s decision that recognises the ungoverned areas around Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine. In response to the military aggression, the European Union introduced sanctions against Russia later broadening them considerably. The sixth package of sanctions was adopted on June 3.

Věra Jourová of the European Commission expects Ukraine to become an EU candidate “as soon as possible”. In her estimation, however, due to the enormous damage caused by the Russian invasion the procedure for the country’s integration into the EU could take years. The European Commission’s recommendation could be announced as early as June 17 and will depend on Ukraine meeting conditions to strengthen the rule of law as well as anti-corruption legislation.

Following a positive recommendation from the European Commission, Ukraine will need the agreement of the Member States, several of which have previously indicated that the Ukrainian state should not be given preferential treatment over other candidate countries. A debate on this issue is expected at the next European Council on June 23 and 24.

Eastern Express’ guests

Professor Oleksiy Haran from the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and Jan Piekło, former Polish Ambassador to Ukraine, have been invited by TVP World to shed more light on the matter.