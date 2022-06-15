The Left wants anti-corruption bureau to inspect PM’s interests

A spokesperson for the ruling Law and Justice party told journalists on Wednesday that the CBA checks the declarations of interests of all MPs, including Morawiecki's.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Polish opposition party the Left submitted an application to the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) on Wednesday for it to inspect the prime minister’s declaration of interests owing to controversy surrounding a purchase of Treasury bonds.

In recent days, media have reported that Mateusz Morawiecki’s declaration of interests show that last year he bought Treasury bonds for over PLN 4.6 million (EUR 990,000), which have a more lucrative return than bank deposits.

Critics of Morawiecki have suggested that the purchases may have been guided by insider knowledge, gained from his position of prime minister.

Morawiecki himself has confirmed that he bought two types of bonds, adding, in an apparent reference to the Left’s actions, that he did not believe that “the safest investment could be the subject of a perverse attack.”

Tomasz Trela, deputy chair of the Left’s parliamentary caucus, told a press conference at the CBA headquarters, held to announce the motion to the bureau, that his party did not want a country to be “managed by an individual who has something on his conscience or lies to citizens at every step.”

He said the Left had demanded that Morawiecki explain the purchase during a sitting of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, “to tell Poles when he bought the bonds, how he knew or with whom he discussed the matter, because there is nothing wrong with the purchase of bonds in itself.”

Trela added that the public has the right to know how many bonds the prime minister has, how much he has earned from them, whether he has given them to anybody and whether he has paid any money to charity. He added that his party wanted to publicise the results of the CBA investigation.

Another deputy chair of the Left’s caucus, Mgadalena Biejat, said the prime minister “should not obscure his assets, ascribe them to his wife or conduct any strange transactions,” adding that if Morawiecki could not maintain such standards himself, the Left would help him.

A spokesperson for the ruling Law and Justice party told journalists on Wednesday that the CBA checks the declarations of interests of all MPs, including Morawiecki’s.