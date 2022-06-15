Who are Muscovites?

Does a stage director truly believe that advocates of feminism, unrestricted abortion or LGBT people’s rights are tormented and persecuted just as were the Philomaths and Philarets in 1823, by tsarist officials. Does she believe in mass martyrdom of those environments, in a new Sibir?

At last I can! Warszawskie Spotkania Teatralne (Warsaw Theater Encounters) let me watch the celebrated spectacle “Dziady” (“Forefathers’ Eve”) of the Kraków Słowacki Theater.

Every time I “committed” any commentary referring to this event, I was momentarily admonished that I had no right since I didn’t watch. I would explain that I was not commenting on the entire Maja Kleczewska’s performance but on particular ideas. Which were thoroughly described and which the director herself made an object of journalistic debate, if I understand correctly – with everybody. I would also refer to the political emotions which were aroused over this performance. Now I am going to account what I’ve seen.

Allusions

But even watching is not everything. For the purpose of this adaption ten rows at the Dramatic Theatre’s main hall were removed, being replaced with a long slab – extended stage. Some sequences were played at the far end though I sat in the first row, I could hardly see anything – the opening scene of the rituals for instance.

To make things worse, seats were inserted on both sides of the stage, and in front of them viewers with tickets were seated on cushions – I must admit that the interest in the performance was enormous. Those sitting on the sides additionally limited the visibility of people like me. So I may have missed details that would require additional descriptions and comments. Please forgive me.

Some will say I’m nitpicking. But carelessness about the audience is also carelessness about the clarity of the message. It would be unfair to say that this does not happen elsewhere. In the “director’s” theater it is the vision that counts more than the spectator.

Well, but with great effort I watched it. The performance began with a touching accent. A Ukrainian actress read “To our friends, the Muscovites”. This has probably been added recently – the premiere took place before the war with Ukraine. My perception was disturbed only by the intrusive question that haunted me: who will these “Muscovites” be in this performance? After all, it is a play about the artist’s spiritual struggle, but also about a rebellion against the oppressors of Poland, against the tsarist, Russian despotism. And I’ve already heard that it is played as a story about something quite different.

The scene of the rituals, I shall repeat, viewed with technical difficulties, immediately introduced us to the world of bizarre modernizing allusions. On the one hand, we have ghost visits played one after another. On the other hand, the crowd accompanying the Guślarz consists of a cross-section of contemporary Poland, as it is seen by the politicized Kleczewska.So there are football fans and nationalists, there are also gays and activists of women’s protests.

At times they play scenes with ghosts, and at times they are preoccupied with the present. And this is about the fact that nationalists and football fans fuss and push the oppressed minorities. There is also a couple of Warsaw insurgents unexpectedly cast as children who need a grain of mustard seed for salvation, because “they knew no bitterness at all”.

It would seem that a couple of old people with a wartime past must have experienced a lot. But logic, rational interpretation, is the last thing we should be looking for here. I mean, there are meanings, but they flow alongside the text, like a stream of consciousness, without any particular concern for coherence and consistency.

Memes

Kleczewska has to shout her own. And this does not always happen … What’s the harm? “Who cares?” – as a certain American producer said when it was pointed out to him that the script of a historical film was loosely related to history.

As someone instructed me after the performance, the vision has its own rights. I will answer with a question: can it be gibberish then? Full of his own idiosyncrasies and obsessions?

Wasn’t Mickiewicz obsessive too, at times? These are, however, completely different obsessions. Kleczewska, wanting to shout her own words, could simply write her own text, even using motifs from literature, perhaps also from “Dziady”, but still separate. This is what – it must be admitted – Monika Strzępka for insatnce does or at least what she did in cooperation with Paweł Demirski.



By Piotr Zaremba

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki