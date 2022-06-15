EC launches two legal proceedings against Britain

On Wednesday, the European Commission launched two new legal proceedings against Britain after London released plans to override some post-Brexit rules regulating trade in Northern Ireland. The commission also returned to another challenge it had previously halted.

The three legal proceedings do not relate to Britain’s new regulatory measures, but to the EU’s stance that Britain has failed to implement the protocol that regulates trading with Northern Ireland. This could result with the European Court of Justice (ECJ) imposing fines, although such an outcome would likely be more than a year away.

There is no legal, nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

The UK bill is extremely damaging to mutual trust and respect between the EU and the UK.

The two new suits charge Britain with failing to ensure adequate personnel and infrastructure necessary to carry out checks in Northern Ireland and failing to provide the EU with sufficient trade data.

The remaining legal proceeding, halted a year ago with the hope of improving the atmosphere with negotiations, concerns the transporting of agri-food products. European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, who oversees EU relations alongside the former EU member Britain, said that the EU may take the case to the ECJ if Britain fails to address EU charges within two months.

Tensions increase

Tensions have been rising for months after Britain accused the EU of taking a heavy-handed approach to the transportation of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

London has proposed scrapping some checks on goods from the remainder of the United Kingdom which arrive within the British province and challenged the role of the ECJ for ruling on sections of the post-Brexit arrangement agreed on by the EU and Britain.

“The EU’s proposed approach, which does not differ from what they’ve stated previously, would increase burdens on businesses and citizens and take us backwards from where we are currently,” the EC Vice-President said in reference to EU proposals for easing post-Brexit trade issues with Northern Ireland.

He added there was no justification for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. This is illegal,” he told a news conference, adding that Britain’s plans cast a shadow on relations at a time when international cooperation is even more important – an aside to the situation regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said London was disappointed by the EU’s legal moves.