Seventh member of the Haitian delegation missing

Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, a member of the Haitian delegation to the Special Olympics event in Florida, disappeared on June 13. In addition to the six that went missing after turning in their hotel keys on June 7, Wilguens’ absence makes him the 7th missing person from the delegation in just one week.

The missing Hatians — Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 28; Peter Mianovich Berius, 19; Anderson Petit Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18 — are suspected of avoiding their return flights.

“With these types of events and with the situation that is happening in Haiti, it’s unfortunate that there are people who are going to be selfish and take these opportunities for themselves and not look at the needs of the greater community and the common good for all of us,” Haiti’s Special Olympics Board Chair Rachel Pierre-Champagne told the Miami Herald.

In the statement released on Facebook, revolving around the incident, the local sheriff’s office stressed that their designation as “missing persons” was only applied to raise awareness and that no foul play is suspected at this time.

Recent reports from the Associated Press have highlighted a booming charter migration industry in Haiti that some suspect is the product of a circular migration pattern that developed from deportations at the southern border of the United States.

The relatively lax border policy earlier on during the Biden presidency resulted in an influx of migrants from South America that the administration is now dealing with. The missing members of the Haitian delegation is suspected to be a result of the re-tightening of the US borders.