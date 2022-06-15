Central bank pays EUR 2.22 bln into Polish state budget

Rafał Guz/PAP

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) paid out PLN 10.4 billion (EUR 2.22 billion), or 95 percent of its annual profit in 2021, into the state budget, the NBP said in a news release on Wednesday.

In 2021, the NBP paid PLN 8.9 billion (EUR 1.9 billion) into the state budget.

“On June 15, 2022, the National Bank of Poland made a payment of PLN 10,425,792,800 into the state budget,” the NBP wrote.

Under Polish law, the central bank is obliged to pay 95 percent of its profits for the previous year into the state coffers. The NBP retains the remaining 5 percent to boost its reserve fund.

This year, the retained amount is PLN 549 million (EUR 118 million).