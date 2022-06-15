Polish army to gain new pontoon parks says defence minister

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s combat engineers will soon receive new pontoon parks that will allow, among other tasks, AMRAMS tanks to cross rivers, the minister of defence announced on social media, on Wednesday.

Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter that the value of the contract signed by the Armament Agency for the pontoon parks, which are both a floating bridge and a ferry designed to overcome water obstacles by tracked vehicles, is valued at PLN 1.5 billion (EUR 321.4 million).