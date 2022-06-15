ECB meets to tackle disruption in bond market amid echoes of debt crisis

European Central Bank’s policymakers were holding a rare, unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss a blowout in borrowing costs for some eurozone nations, fanning speculation the bank may be gearing to act to calm markets.

Yields of bonds issued by Italy and other debt-laden nations have risen sharply since the ECB flagged a series of rate hikes last Thursday and wound down a debt-buying programme in the face of soaring inflation.

Facing the threat of a repeat of the debt crisis that almost brought down the single currency a decade ago, ECB’s policy-setting Governing Council was meeting to discuss how to respond to recent market turmoil.

Investors have pushed the spread between the yields of German bonds and those of more indebted southern nations to their highest since the peak of the pandemic two years ago – a sign of waning confidence in those countries.

“The Governing Council will have an ad-hoc meeting on Wednesday to discuss current market conditions,” an ECB spokesperson said.

Options open to the ECB to fight so-called fragmentation – when some countries face markedly higher borrowing costs than others – include channelling reinvestments from maturing bonds into markets experiencing stress.

But some analysts have warned such a move alone is unlikely to be enough, so ECB policymakers could also devise a brand new instrument. Work on one started earlier this year but no progress has been made since April, sources told Reuters before the meeting.

The last time the ECB held an unscheduled meeting during market stress it rolled out the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, a EUR 1.7 trillion bond buying scheme that proved to be its main tool during the COVID-19 pandemic.