Temporary grain silos to be built along Ukrainian border: Biden

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that temporary silos would be built along the border with Ukraine, including in Poland, in a bid to help export more grain and address a growing global food crisis.

Since the Russian invasion and blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, grain shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes are stuck in silos. Ukraine says it faces a shortage of space for this year’s harvest. The war is stoking prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil and Russia a key fertilizer exporter.

“I am working closely with our European partners to get 20 million tonnes of grain locked in Ukraine out onto the market to help bring down food prices,” Joe Biden told a Philadelphia union convention. “It cannot get out through the Black Sea because it will get blown out of the water.”

Since the war started, Ukraine and Russia have laid sea mines, causing some 84 foreign ships to be stuck in Ukrainian ports – many with grain cargoes onboard.

The US President said Washington was developing a plan to get grain out by rail, but noted Ukrainian track gauges were different from those in Europe, so the grain had to be transferred to different trains at the border.

“So we are going to build silos, temporary silos, on the borders of Ukraine, including in Poland,” he announced. “Grain could be transferred from Ukrainian railway cars into the new silos, and then onto European freight cars to get it out to the ocean and get it across the world.”

“This is just one of the possibly useful steps in ensuring food security. But we also need a green corridor for our ports,” Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote in an online post.

US help ‘much needed’

Polish deputy PM and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Henryk Kowalczyk said that the US assistance in exporting grain from Ukraine is much needed. At the same time, he pointed out that Poland is able to transport 1.5 million tonnes of grain per month and to increase this number, additional equipment is needed.

He added that if the grain is not transported to North Africa and Middle Eastern countries, Western Europe will have to face an influx of migrants due to famine.