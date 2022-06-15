Ukraine’s outgoing Ambassador receives top Polish honour

President Duda has decorated Andrii Deshchytsia with the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland thanking him for his years-long service as Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland.

“Thank you for the years of service and building the Polish-Ukrainian relations for the past eight years,” President Duda said during the Wednesday ceremony.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda wręczył byłemu Ambasadorowi Ukrainy w Polsce @ADeshchytsia Krzyż Komandorski z Gwiazdą Orderu Zasługi RP. pic.twitter.com/B28k9gyl9O

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) June 15, 2022

“The recent chapter is evidence of a shift in Polish-Ukrainian relations. I would love for our relations to be as good as possible and that they allow for the coexistence of our nations in Europe,” President Duda said during a meeting attended by a number of high-ranking diplomats and statesmen, namely, the head of the President’s Cabinet Paweł Szrot, the head of the presidential International Policy Bureau Jakub Kumoch and deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz.

Mr Deshchytsia began his diplomatic mission in Poland in November 2014. Expected to conclude his term in February this year, he was withheld due to the Russian aggression on Ukraine. Mr Deshchytsia will pass on the torch to Vasyl Zvarych, who has already worked for the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw before.