Polish singer wins judge’s heart at ‘America’s Got talent’

Sara James, a young Polish singer who rose to popularity after winning the fourth edition of TVP’s ‘The Voice Kids’, is conquering the world. On Instagram, she boasted that she had auditioned for “America’s Got Talent”, where she achieved immediate success.

The 14-year-old Polish vocalist won the hearts of the judges, singing the song “Lovely” by Billie Eilish. After her performance, Simon Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer, ensuring the singer’s appearance in the live semi-finals.





“There is so much joy in me that I find it hard to describe in words! It is beautiful to be able to share this happiness with you! Thank you Simon Cowell, thank you AGT, all the production for your help and support. I am so happy! Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell – I still can’t believe it,” the vocalist wrote on Instagram.

“I pushed my golden buzzer for Sara because she is, in my opinion, a total star. She flew across the world to audition on AGT ‘to see if dreams come true’ – that really resonated with me, as 20 years ago I came to those thoughts as well. I just did not have her talent!,” Simon Cowell said.

Please meet Sara James, my golden buzzer this year on @AGT pic.twitter.com/sw0q7wJ7ys

— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 15, 2022

The grand prize on “America’s Got Talent” is USD 1 million.

The Golden Buzzer can be pressed once by each jury member during the auditions if they think a performance deserves to go straight through to the live semi-finals.