Poland reports 1,438 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths between June 9-15

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 1,428 confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 deaths between June 9 and June 15, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,010,643 cases have been confirmed and 116,387 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 54,557,318 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,507,407 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 11,906,792 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.