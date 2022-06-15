Polish PM urges more weapons for Ukraine

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said the West had not done enough to defend Ukraine and urged Nato and the EU to deliver more weapons to the country that is defending itself from the Russian onslaught.

The prime minister made the statement after a meeting of EU member states that are also Nato members in Brussels on Tuesday night.

“I’m calling upon you, please let’s do much more,” Morawiecki urged his partners. “Let us deliver weapons and artillery to Ukraine. They need it to defend their homeland.”

Warsaw has been pressing EU countries to show more determination in helping Ukraine and has criticised some EU member states, notably Germany and France, for not providing enough weapons to Kyiv.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary general, said that the leaders had discussed ways to provide continuous support to Ukraine, both in the short-term and long-term perspectives.

Stoltenberg also said the leaders discussed the need to increase Nato readiness and presence, both in terms of troops and equipment. Other topics included stepping up border defence and bolstering joint defence, he said.

Russia attacked Ukraine from three sides on February 24 but failed to achieve its apparent goal of capturing the capital and installing a puppet government loyal to Moscow. Western countries have been supporting Ukraine with weapons to defend itself against the invasion, but ruled out direct involvement in the conflict in fear of a direct confrontation with Russia, a nuclear superpower.