Polish PM calls for delivering more weapons for Ukraine

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the West had not done enough to defend Ukraine and urged NATO and the EU to deliver more weapons to the country that was defending itself from the Russian onslaught.

“I’m calling upon you, please let’s do much more,” PM Morawiecki urged his partners. “Let us deliver weapons and artillery to Ukraine. They need it to defend their homeland.”

Warsaw has been pressing EU countries to show more determination in helping Ukraine and has criticised some EU member states, notably Germany and France, for not providing enough weapons to Kyiv.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the leaders had discussed ways to provide continuous support to Ukraine, both in the short-term and long-term perspectives.

“In Madrid, we will agree on a major strengthening of our posture,” he said. “Tonight we discussed the need for more robust and combat-ready forward presence and an even higher readiness and more pre-positioned equipment and supplies.”

Mr Stoltenberg went on to say the leaders discussed the need to increase NATO readiness and presence, both in terms of troops and equipment. Other topics included stepping up border defence and bolstering joint defence, he said.

Russia attacked Ukraine from three sides on February 24 but failed to achieve its apparent goal of capturing the capital and installing a puppet government loyal to Moscow. Western countries have been supporting Ukraine with weapons to defend itself against the invasion but ruled out direct involvement in the conflict in fear of a direct confrontation with Russia, a nuclear superpower.