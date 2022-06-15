Business Arena 14.06

Business Arena offers a fresh perspective on all things moving the global economy. On Tuesday’s episode, the programme’s host David Kennedy kicked off the show with the main stories which were: Lithuania’s approach towards Russian energy, cryptocurrencies and insurance cover for trade with Ukraine.

Lithuania intends to disconnect from the Russian energy network in 2024, a year earlier than planned, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Monday after a meeting in Vilnius with the EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson.





“The fastest possible coupling to the European electricity grid would increase the energy security of the Baltic States and the European Union as a whole,” the President said.





Cryptocurrencies down 50 pct

For years we have seen the rise and fall of cryptocurrency. Legislators have discussed how best to regulate markets. This week as the price of currencies is over 50 percent down on the beginning of the year, the biggest lenders have put the shutters down on depositors wanting to withdraw from their accounts.





The programme’s first guest was Dr Bogdan Szafrański from the University of Warsaw – founder of Metaverse consultancy.





KUKE insurance

As Kyiv and cities far from the front line of the Ukrainian War return to normal and the reparation of houses and business is gaining momentum, goods and services demand is growing. For foreign suppliers in neighbouring Poland to fill gaps in supply they need insurance cover for trading with Ukraine, which disappeared after Russia’s invasion. Now the State trade insurance firm KUKE is stepping in.