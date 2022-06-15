LIVE: 112th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As Russia’s war against Ukraine rages on, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner reported that 4,432 civilians have been killed since February 24. Meanwhile, a glaring disparity between how much money the German society itself donated to Ukraine and what Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government managed to offer came to the fore.

Elements of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and several hundred civilians are sheltering in underground bunkers of the Azot Chemical Plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian forces now control the majority of the Ukrainian city, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 15 June 2022

"We have blood on our hands because we are financing the war. We have to stop lying to ourselves. the 1,300 missiles that Russia launched against Ukraine in the first two months of the war cost 7.7 billion euros ($8 billion).

Putin authorized the allocation of grain to Afghanistan, "in view of the expected good harvest in Russia."

Roscosmos head Dmitri Rogozin on Ukraine:

"If we do not end them, as unfortunately our grandfathers did not end them, we will have to die, otherwise our grandchildren have to end it at an even greater cost.

So let's just get it over with. Once and for all". https://t.co/m9bJQeJIRa

