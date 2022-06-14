Football: Belgium’s early goal leaves Poland empty-handed

Poland lost to Belgium 0:1 in the UEFA Nations League match held in Warsaw. The hosts could not take revenge on their rivals for their debacle in Brussels, when they were thrashed 1:6 by the world’s number two team.

The only goal of the night was scored in the 16th minute by Michy Batshuayi. Although Belgium controlled most of the game, Poland took the initiative during the last 15 minutes, having created a number of perfect goal chances. A substitute, Karol Świderski, was close to equalise, but Simon Mignolet deflected his header that ultimately hit the post.

In another match of this group, the Netherlands defeated Wales 3:2. The Netherlands are in the lead on 10 points. After four matches in Group 4 of Division A, the Polish team ranks third on four points.

Poland will play their remaining two games of the Nations League in September.