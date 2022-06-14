Rock Rachon 14.06

Western politicians outwardly support Ukraine, but the words have little to do with the actions.

German Chancellor Scholz, French President Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Draghi all want to visit Kyiv. Or not; Macron is having doubts. Germany claims to be the biggest provider of arms for Ukraine, which is blatantly false… There is a lot of willingness to help, but a lack of will to pull through with it too…

Michał Rachoń is joined by Jessikka Aro, a Finnish journalist who has investigated Russian trolls and has also fallen victim to their harassment, and Maciej Rosiński, an NYC-based journalist, who reports with a perspective from across The Pond.