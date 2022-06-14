World News 14.06

Russian aircraft flew near the Danish island of Bornholm breaching NATO airspace. Moreover, a Russian warship was spotted near the coast of Italy. In other news, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented the latest proposals for the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid during the ongoing Hague Summit.

Russian provocations

Russian planes continue breaching NATO airspace. This time a Russian aircraft flew near the Danish Island of Bornholm. A piece of land lying outside the national waters of Sweden and Poland. Moreover, a Russian warship was spotted near the coast of Italy.

Zelenskyy addresses Danish press

For the first time ever, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has answered questions about the ongoing war for the Danish press. He focused on the issue of achieving peace with Russia and the fate of the millions of refugees who fled their home country in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine update

Ukrainian forces are desperately trying to hold out against the Russian offensive. Nevertheless, even though thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the region, many others have nowhere else to go and are left to live amidst the ashes.

Polish Foreign Minister in Montenegro

The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has assured his counterpart in Montenegro of Polish support in the country’s accession to the EU. He added that he welcomed the efforts of the Montenegrin authorities in the fight against corruption.

Independence referendum in Scotland

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announced today that another independence referendum will be taking place in the near future. Despite failed previous attempts, madam Sturgeon is certain that Scottish independence is vital for the Scottish future.

Rwanda asylum seekers

The first plane with asylum seekers from Rwanda left the UK for their home country. The decision sparked massive controversy among members of the public, the Church of England and international institutions such as the United Nations. TVP World’s Klaudia Czerwińska is in London reporting on the issue.

Volkswagen under heat

Volkswagen, the German motor company, stands accused of committing various atrocities at its factories during Brazil’s military dictatorship in the 1970s.

Hague Summit

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented the latest proposals for the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid in the ongoing Hague Summit.

Polish medical aid

After surviving a cluster bomb explosion. 41-year-old Svitlana from Kharkiv would have lost her leg had it not been for the doctors from Khozov. Donated orthopaedic equipment, including a specialised unit for the treatment of complex fractures, helped avoid amputation.

Polish Wind Energy Association conference

The annual “Polish Wind Energy Association” conference taking place in Serock this year brought together heads of wind energy from around the world to exchange ideas and advocate for the energy transition.

League of Nations

The second match of the nations league between Poland and Belgium is ramping up to be an exciting spectacle, as the Polish team is looking to get even with the Belgians for their recent defeat.

World News’ guest

World News’ guest was Grigol Julukhidze, Director of The Foreign Policy Council in Georgia, to discuss the recent Russian provocations and propaganda.