The only war Putin is winning is inside Russia: Grigol Julukhidze

TVP World interviewed Grigol Julukhidze, Director of the Foreign Policy Council in Georgia, to discuss how Russian propaganda attempts to spin the narrative of the war in Ukraine.

Mr Julukhidze believes that what Russia is doing is to see how far it can go, essentially “probing” the West. This is the way the Kremlin learns how to adjust its policies. Russia is also playing a similar game with Japan.

But he also says that Russia is not ready for an all-out war with the West. The propaganda is peddled for the benefit of the Russian people. Ironically, the Kremlin claims Poland is playing to annex western Ukraine. And while this narrative is largely ignored in Poland and Ukraine, it may gain some traction among western “useful idiots”.