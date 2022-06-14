European market gas prices hike

On Tuesday, gas in the Dutch hub TTF due for delivery in July and August, rose by more than 15 percent. Meanwhile, the operator of the American LNG terminal, Freeport, said that as a result of the explosion and fire that took place on June 8 the facility will not be operational for at least another 90 days, which may yet further increase gas prices.

July contracts were priced at EUR 97 per MWh, up 16 percent, while contracts for delivery in August rose 15.5 percent to almost EUR 98 per MWh. Deliveries in the coming months of 2022 are priced in the range of EUR 100 per MWh, due to further increases.

European natural gas prices are surging again due to some sudden supply disruptions 🇪🇺 📈

🔧 Gazprom cut supply via Nord Stream pipeline after Siemens failed to return on time some equipment it was repairing

🔥 Ongoing outage at Freeport LNG after fire https://t.co/QrsZUtAkdX

— Stephen Stapczynski (@SStapczynski) June 14, 2022

The Freeport LNG terminal

On June 8 an explosion and fire occurred at the Freeport terminal. Initially, those running the plant reported that it would be immobilised for about three weeks. On Tuesday, Freeport LNG informed that the partial commencing of operations would not take place sooner than within 90 days and that the terminal would regain its full liquefaction capacity by the end of 2022.

Oh dear! Freeport LNG says that its plant hit by a fire last week won't resume full operations until "late 2022", with "partial" operations resuming perhaps in 90 days.

US gas prices to drop, but expect global LNG prices to soar | #OTNG Full statement: https://t.co/Q6uxSy9VGR

— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) June 14, 2022

The Freeport terminal in Texas accounts for about 9 percent of US LNG exports, and has a daily liquefaction capacity of 57 million cubic metres of gas.