US will build temporary grain silos in Poland says Biden

"We're going to build silos, temporary silos in the borders of Ukraine, including in Poland," US President Biden said on Tuesday.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/PAP/EPA

The United States will build temporary silos for storing Ukrainian grain in areas bordering Ukraine, including in Poland, as a way to facilitate grain exports and prevent a global food crisis, Joe Biden, the US president, has said.

“So we can transfer (grain) from those cars into those silos into cars in Europe and get it out into the ocean, and get it out across the world,” the US president said in a speech at the AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations) convention in Philadelphia.

“But it’s taking time,” he said.

Biden admitted that there are a range of logistics issues preventing a quick turn from sea to land transport of Ukrainian grain, including the difference in rail gauges in Ukraine and the rest of Europe. Ukrainian Black Sea ports, the main transport route for Ukraine’s exports, have been unable to export grain after Russia attacked the country.

Ukraine is the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter and there are some 30 million tonnes of grain stored which the country is trying to export.