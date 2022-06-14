Pulse of Culture 14.06

On June 14, the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of the German Nazi Concentration Camps and Death Camps is celebrated in Poland. The date marks the establishment of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“14 June 1940 | The Germans deported 728 Poles (incl. over a dozen Polish Jews) from Tarnów to Auschwitz. This date is the beginning of the operation of this concentration camp,” the Auschwitz Memorial wrote on Social Media.

The 59th Biennale of Arte in Venice. This international art exhibition runs from April 23 to November 27, 2022. It showcases art installations from all around the world. The Ukrainian pavilion at the Biennale of Arte displays the artwork of Pavlo Makov titled “The Fountain of Exhaustion”, originally created in 1995.



Other events covered by this episode include “Mandale”, an exhibition presenting the works of Andrzej Strumiłło, excavation works in Nineveh, Iran resume and the opening of the Cosquer Cave Replica in Marseille.