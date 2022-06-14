Warsaw air traffic seen returning to pre-pandemic levels

The airport noted that air traffic is returning much faster than predicted by the International Air Transport Association and the Airports Council International, adding that it expected traffic to reach pre-pandemic levels during the summer season.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, the largest airport in Poland, serviced over 1.25 million passengers in May, or 76 percent of the analogous figure for 2019, the airport announced on Tuesday.

Chopin Airport released data on Tuesday showing that in May 2022, “more than 1,253,329 passengers” had used the facility, which had also seen “almost 13,300 aviation operations.” In the period from January to end-May, a total of 4,220,915 passengers passed through Chopin Airport.

“May was the first month in 2022 to exceed one million (passengers),” the airport wrote in a press release. “In comparison with April of this year, it is 32 percent more. The result for May 2022 represents 76 percent of the passenger numbers of May 2019.”

The airport’s management said this “confirms that air traffic is very quickly returning to the level of before the pandemic.”

The airport noted that air traffic is returning much faster than predicted by the International Air Transport Association and the Airports Council International, adding that it expected traffic to reach pre-pandemic levels during the summer season.

“Next year I am certain that we will beat this result, as shown by the trends not only in Warsaw but in the whole of Poland,” Stanislaw Wojtera, president of Chopin’s owner, Polish Airports State Enterprise, said.

The most popular carriers from Chopin in May were LOT Polish Airlines, Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air and German flag carrier Lufthansa with the most popular destinations being London, Paris and Amsterdam.

Between January and May this year, cargo transport at the airport was also up by 12 percent against the same period in 2019 with almost 41,500 tonnes of cargo being transported this year.