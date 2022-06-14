While ordinary Germans help Ukraine, their gov’t only “pledges” to while not doing much

The German government has been very active when it comes to talking about help it has provided Ukraine. Yet in fact, this help pales not only in comparison with that of many other NATO and EU countries, but also in comparison to the monetary help provided by the German people themselves.

According to the German Institute for Social Matters (Deutsches Zentralinstitut für soziale Fragen, DZI) since the Russian invasion began, German citizens have donated at least EUR 812 mln in money for support of Ukraine and its people. The data collected by the DZI comes from a query made between 11 different organisations which help arrange support for the beleaguered Ukrainians. The DZI report stresses that the amount of money donated is likely bigger, since it does not take into account numerous smaller organisations. Nor does it take into account assistance provided by the donation of items nor the incalculable value of voluntary work that has been offered by the German people.

Meanwhile, the German government has “allowed” for the delivery of military equipment worth EUR 350.1 mln. The figure was provided by the German Minister for Economy and Climate Protection in response to a parliamentary interpellation filed by MP Sevim Dağdelen .

According to the Deutsche-Presse Agentur, between February 24th – when the full-scale Russian invasion against Ukraine began – and June 1st, the German government greenlit a transfer of weapons worth EUR 219.8 mln together with other equipment, including helmets and bulletproof vests, worth EUR 85.2 mln. The German Bundeswehr has also provided weapons and other equipment worth EUR 45.1 mln.

To summarise, your regular Herr or Frau Schmidt have donated more than twice as much in help for Ukraine as Chancellor Scholz and Minister Lambrecht. And most of the German government’s help has yet to reach Ukraine.

For the sake of comparison, by June 1st the US had pledged and delivered EUR 4.37 BILLION-worth of equipment, and Poland roughly EUR 1.6 bln in equipment, most of which is by now in Ukrainian hands, including over 200 tanks and thousands of personal anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapon systems.

On Monday, June 13th, German Minister of Defence, Christine Lambrecht, stated that the German government donated “as much and as soon as was possible” of whatever the Bundeswehr had to spare. The following day she also stated that the training of Ukrainian troops in using German howitzers will reach completion “soon”.

Ukrainian leader on German help

In an interview given to “heute-journal”, one of Germany’s public broadcaster ZDF news programmes, on June 13th, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his country needs Chancellor Scholz to give a firm statement of Germany’s support for Ukraine. “One should not try to achieve a balance between Ukraine and relations with Russia,” he said.

President Zelenskyy flat-out stated that “Germany joined the action a little later than some of our neighbours. That is a fact.” He outlined that the US, Slovakia, Poland, the UK, as well as Bulgaria, Romania, and the Baltic States were “the first to have done so”, by which he meant to point out how they offered meaningful assistance when it came to providing equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

President Zelenskyy diplomatically added that Germany and France have supported Ukraine politically and rhetorically though also noted that “at the beginning of the war we did not need politics, we needed help.”

As he stressed “the Russian government does not care how many people lose their lives. They don’t care how long the war will last. Because they are earning on all this thanks to exporting their energy [resources].”