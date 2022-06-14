Government proposes law capping price of coal

Climate and environment minister Anna Moskwa told a press conference: "Today at the Council of Ministers a bill was approved which guarantees the price of coal on the Polish market."

A bill guaranteeing the price of coal in Poland has been accepted by the Council of Ministers, the climate and environment minister announced on Tuesday.

Anna Moskwa told a press conference: “Today at the Council of Ministers a bill was approved which guarantees the price of coal on the Polish market… In order to level out the prices available to individual customers… we have decided on an alignment mechanism at the level of entities that import this coal to Poland – the guaranteed price for individual consumers would be at PLN 996 (EUR 213.95) (per tonne- PAP) today.”

Coal prices have been on the rise since early 2021 and were further boosted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response to the attack, the Polish government decided to ban imports of Russian coal, a move that poses a risk of creating an 8-million-tonne shortfall of the commodity.

The government plans to increase domestic coal extraction as well as imports. On Monday, Moskwa told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily that increasing coal imports was a challenge “because no-one has ever imported such amounts of coal by sea to Poland.”