Vistula Spit canal almost ready for use

The project creating a new waterway in the Vistula Spit is in its final stages of construction. The sluice gates of the navigation channel are already filled with water to the target level, which means that the connection of the Vistula Lagoon and the Gulf of Gdańsk are now connected, the Maritime Office in Gdynia stated.

“The waterway on the Vistula Spit, which will shorten and simplify shipping and will make it unnecessary to use the Pilawa Strait, looks great and magnificent. Every time I visit, I am happy to see how the works are progressing and that the construction is heading towards completion,” Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Marek Gróbarczyk was quoted in a press release from the Maritime Office in Gdynia.



🇵🇱 I hope you don't get bored with Vistula Spit canal pics.

It looks amazing and this new project in Poland will give boats access to the Vistula Lagoon, avoiding 🇷🇺 sea. pic.twitter.com/C7wRDC7Bc5

— Expat in Poland 🇵🇱 (@BasedPoland2) June 12, 2022

The works on the new waterway are being conducted by the Poland-based NDI group and the Besix group from Belgium.



Fitch upgrades 2022 growth forecast for Poland

see more

“The investment includes the construction of a sheltering harbour on the side of the Gulf of Gdańsk, a navigation channel with sluice gates and a locking structure together with waiting stations on the side of the Gulf of Gdańsk and the Vistula Lagoon, and a new road system with movable steel bridges with a vertical axis of rotation that will allow for a passage over the waterway. Apart from that, the construction of an artificial island located in the Vistula Lagoon is planned,” said Wiesław Piotrzkowski, director of the Maritime Office in Gdynia.



Although the main contractor still has about three months to complete the works, the bulk of the most important works have already been carried out. Furthermore, the installations closing the sluice from the north and south sides are now being dismantled.



The eventual removal of these installations will mean that the Vistula Lagoon will at last be connected to the Gulf of Gdańsk.



Ultimately, the new navigation channel will be one kilometre long, five metres deep and 25 metres wide. After all parts of the project have been completed, which is scheduled for 2023, the port of Elbląg will be ready to receive vessels with a draught of up to 4.5 metres, a length of up to 100 metres and a width of up to 20 metres.