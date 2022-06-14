Yellowstone National Park closed for visitors amid heavy flooding

A video posted on social media captured the moment a house fell into the Yellowstone River in Gardiner, Montana, on June 13. The area has been hit by record flooding, mudslides and rockslides in recent days.

Before the house was swallowed by the river, the deterioration process of the river bank can be seen on video.

Yellowstone closed for visitors

Yellowstone National Park took the rare step of closing all five of its entrances, the park superintendent said.

6/13/22 at 2:15 p.m. UPDATE: Effective immediately, there will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at a minimum. Learn more: https://t.co/mymnqGMNN9 https://t.co/Kz2sEbOS7a

— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

The entire park, spanning parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will remain closed to visitors, including those with lodging and camping reservations, at least until June 15. Officials are inspecting roads, bridges and other facilities for any signs of damage.

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.

We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a

— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

The closures come as Yellowstone was gearing up to celebrate its 150-year anniversary. Local communities heavily dependent on tourism were counting on a rebound following COVID-19 travel restrictions over the past two summers.