OSCE and Poland ready to support Montenegro’s EU accession

The OSCE and Poland are ready to provide Montenegro with support on the country’s “reforms-based” path to EU accession, Poland’s Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau said in Montenegro’s capital of Podgorica.

While on his Balkans tour, Mr Rau descended on Montenegro to meet his counterpart Ranko Krivokapic.

“I would like… to stress our outstanding bilateral relations. Our two countries enjoy good cooperation. We are brought together by common strategic goals stemming from NATO membership. I can reassure Montenegro of the support for its EU accession,” he said during a press conference following the meeting.

Poland’s FM warmly welcomed Montenegrin authorities’ efforts in their struggle against corruption. “I would like all of this to lead to the creation of a viable and corruption-free society, which is an important thing when EU ambitions are concerned,” he stressed.

“The OSCE appreciates the long relations with Montenegro as a credible regional partner. I would like to thank the Montenegrin authorities for their great cooperation. I hope that we will continue to reinforce this partnership, especially with regard to the possible Montenegrin membership in the EU,” Mr Rau said.

As the Polish FM added, “with the Russian aggression of Ukraine, the OSCE region faces security challenges. The OSCE was created to prevent wars and confrontations. My conviction is that we should turn back to the OSCE’s initial purpose. I am thankful to our Montenegrin partners for their strong stance on the values that shaped this organisation.”