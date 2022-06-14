Wind-farm bill to go before parliament by end of month

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A bill loosening the distancing rules for onshore wind farms should be presented to the Sejm, the lower house of parliament by the end of June, according to the climate and environment minister.

The much-awaited draft bill liberalises the contested so-called 10H rule, which forbids the construction of onshore wind farms at a distance from residential buildings less than at least 10 times the height of a turbine.

“We want to the bill to be passed on to the Sejm sitting to end-June,” Ireneusz Zyska told reporters on the sidelines of a sector conference on Tuesday.

The bill, approved by the Council of Ministers’ Standing Committee on Monday, is now on its way to the legal affairs committee, to be subsequently discussed by the cabinet, Zyska added.

“By 2030, we might expect to exceed 20 GW in installed capacity in onshore wind power,” he said, 10 GW more than current capacity.